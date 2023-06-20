Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army engineers construction family housing in Daegu [Image 2 of 3]

    Army engineers construction family housing in Daegu

    CAMP WALKER, SOUTH KOREA

    06.05.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District is constructing a family housing tower and associated parking for servicemembers at Camp Walker, South Korea. The project is adjacent to a 7-story Army Lodge also under construction by FED to ensure servicemembers have all the infrastructure they need. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 04:18
    Photo ID: 7872514
    VIRIN: 230605-A-QR280-2036
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: CAMP WALKER, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army engineers construction family housing in Daegu [Image 3 of 3], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army engineers construction projects on Camp Henry in South Korea
    Army engineers construction family housing in Daegu
    Army engineers construct new lodge at Camp Walker

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Korea
    USACE
    Camp Walker
    Military construction
    USACE Far East District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT