The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District is constructing a family housing tower and associated parking for servicemembers at Camp Walker, South Korea. The project is adjacent to a 7-story Army Lodge also under construction by FED to ensure servicemembers have all the infrastructure they need. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 04:18 Photo ID: 7872514 VIRIN: 230605-A-QR280-2036 Resolution: 4496x3000 Size: 7.29 MB Location: CAMP WALKER, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers construction family housing in Daegu [Image 3 of 3], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.