The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District is constructing a family housing tower and associated parking for servicemembers at Camp Walker, South Korea. The project is adjacent to a 7-story Army Lodge also under construction by FED to ensure servicemembers have all the infrastructure they need. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 04:18
|Photo ID:
|7872514
|VIRIN:
|230605-A-QR280-2036
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|CAMP WALKER, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers construction family housing in Daegu [Image 3 of 3], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT