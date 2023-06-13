Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Pacific Command Kicks off Khaan Quest 23 in Mongolia, Strengthening International Cooperation [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army Pacific Command Kicks off Khaan Quest 23 in Mongolia, Strengthening International Cooperation

    ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Tuante 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) 8th Military Police Brigade, and Soldiers from Alpha Company, 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 11th Airborne Division, pose for a group photo with the President of Mongolia, Mr. Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, and Mongolian delegates during the opening ceremony of the exercise Khaan Quest 23, 19 June 2023, Five Hills Training Center, Mongolia. Mongolian Armed Forces (MAF), US Army (USARPAC), and international participants will conduct Khaan Quest 2023 from 19 June –02 July 2023.

