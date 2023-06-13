Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Pacific Command Kicks off Khaan Quest 23 in Mongolia, Strengthening International Cooperation [Image 3 of 4]

    ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Tuante 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army Pacific (USARPAC), represented by the 11th Airborne Division marches in the opening ceremony of Khaan Quest 23, 19 June 2023, at the Five Hills Training Center, outside of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The Mongolian Armed Forces (MAF), US Army (USARPAC), and International participants will conduct Khaan Quest 2023 from 19 June – 02 July 2023 in order to enhance multinational interoperability, prepare participants for future UN peacekeeping missions, develop peace support operations capabilities, and enhance military readiness.

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023
    Location: ULAANBAATAR, MN 
    USARPAC
    11th Airborne Division
    Mongolia
    Khaan Quest
    KQ23

