U.S. Army Pacific Command Kicks off Khaan Quest 23 in Mongolia, Strengthening International Cooperation"

U.S Army Pacific (USARPAC), represented by the 11th Airborne Division marches in the opening ceremony of Khaan Quest 23, 19 June 2023, at the Five Hills Training Center, outside of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The Mongolian Armed Forces (MAF), US Army (USARPAC), and International participants will conduct Khaan Quest 2023 from 19 June – 02 July 2023 in order to enhance multinational interoperability, prepare participants for future UN peacekeeping missions, develop peace support operations capabilities, and enhance military readiness.

