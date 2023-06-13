U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jane Smith, the TRICARE operations and patient administration flight chief assigned to the 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron, signs the Linebacker of the Week jersey at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 14, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 19:23 Photo ID: 7871965 VIRIN: 230614-F-DN254-0003 Resolution: 1191x1082 Size: 346.97 KB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: Master Sgt. Jane Smith [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.