Linebacker of the Week: Master Sgt. Jane Smith

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jane Smith, the TRICARE operations and patient administration flight chief assigned to the 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 14, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As the TRICARE operations and patient administration flight chief, Smith leads 13 personnel overseeing 23 programs delivering healthcare support for the 36th Wing population, along with U.S. Navy and U.S. Army dependents living on the island. She oversees the 36th Medical Group appointment line for six clinics averaging 20,000 calls each year. Additionally, she manages 4,000 patient records for both the 36th Wing and Diego Garcia, 2,000 referrals each year throughout Guam and over $750,000 in claims for patients. Smith directs the aeromedical evacuation program and leads the patient administration team to work with the 36th Wing Casualty Affairs team when transporting critically injured patients off the island. Furthermore, she serves as a Health Insurance Privacy and Accountability Act privacy officer, protecting critical information for patients and beneficiaries and coordinating with the Defense Health Agency, along with providing critical information for the Office of Special Investigations and 36th Wing legal teams.



“My favorite part of the job is that there’s always something new every day,” said Smith.



Since arriving at Andersen AFB in July 2021, Smith filled in as the flight commander for three months, bridging a 50% manning gap. During COPE NORTH 23, her coordination with the 36th Wing Casualty Affairs office ensured that the family members of two critically injured Airmen were able to be with them. She directed the aeromedical evacuation Airmen on the process and enabled the mission to be completed within 72 hours.



Smith established a women’s church group leading studies, events and meal preparation for the homeless. She serves as the secretary for the 72nd Operation Christmas Drop, which is the longest standing humanitarian mission in the Armed Forces. Smith has recently earned her bachelor’s degree as well as earning six coins, one wing quarterly award, three squadron annual awards and one group annual award.



“If you don’t lead my example, you lose trust in those that you are trying to lead,” said Smith. “It’s easier to follow someone who walks the talk and doesn’t just talk the talk.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Smith!