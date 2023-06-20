Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Linebacker of the Week: Master Sgt. Jane Smith [Image 2 of 4]

    Linebacker of the Week: Master Sgt. Jane Smith

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jane Smith, the TRICARE operations and patient administration flight chief assigned to the 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Fast, commander of the 36th Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, the command chief of the 36th Wing, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 14, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 19:23
    Photo ID: 7871964
    VIRIN: 230614-F-DN254-0002
    Resolution: 1067x838
    Size: 205.4 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Linebacker of the Week: Master Sgt. Jane Smith [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Linebacker of the Week: Master Sgt. Jane Smith
    Linebacker of the Week: Master Sgt. Jane Smith
    Linebacker of the Week: Master Sgt. Jane Smith
    Linebacker of the Week: Master Sgt. Jane Smith

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Linebacker of the Week: Master Sgt. Jane Smith

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36 Wing
    Linebacker of the Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT