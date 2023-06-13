USMC KC130J Hercules refuels 33rd RQS HH60 Pave Hawks

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Wayne Brown, a KC-130J Hercules loadmaster assigned to the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 (VMGR-252), Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., prepares for air-to-air helicopter refueling over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 16, 2023. The JPARC airspace covers more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment allowing Airmen to train for full spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

