A U.S. Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, conducts air-to-air refueling from a KC-130J Hercules assigned to the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 (VMGR-252), Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, June 16, 2023. The JPARC airspace covers more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment allowing Airmen to train for full spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 19:22 Photo ID: 7871947 VIRIN: 230616-F-RJ686-1223 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.74 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USMC KC130J Hercules refuels 33rd RQS HH60 Pave Hawks [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.