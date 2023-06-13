Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC KC130J Hercules refuels 33rd RQS HH60 Pave Hawks [Image 5 of 12]

    USMC KC130J Hercules refuels 33rd RQS HH60 Pave Hawks

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, conducts air-to-air refueling from a KC-130J Hercules assigned to the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 (VMGR-252), Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, June 16, 2023. The JPARC airspace covers more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment allowing Airmen to train for full spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 19:21
    Photo ID: 7871955
    VIRIN: 230616-F-RJ686-1322
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 737.53 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMC KC130J Hercules refuels 33rd RQS HH60 Pave Hawks [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USMC KC130J Hercules refuels 33rd RQS HH60 Pave Hawks
    USMC KC130J Hercules refuels 33rd RQS HH60 Pave Hawks
    USMC KC130J Hercules refuels 33rd RQS HH60 Pave Hawks
    USMC KC130J Hercules refuels 33rd RQS HH60 Pave Hawks
    USMC KC130J Hercules refuels 33rd RQS HH60 Pave Hawks
    USMC KC130J Hercules refuels 33rd RQS HH60 Pave Hawks
    USMC KC130J Hercules refuels 33rd RQS HH60 Pave Hawks
    USMC KC130J Hercules refuels 33rd RQS HH60 Pave Hawks
    USMC KC130J Hercules refuels 33rd RQS HH60 Pave Hawks
    USMC KC130J Hercules refuels 33rd RQS HH60 Pave Hawks
    USMC KC130J Hercules refuels 33rd RQS HH60 Pave Hawks
    USMC KC130J Hercules refuels 33rd RQS HH60 Pave Hawks

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    HH-60G Pave Hawk

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Red Flag-Alaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    RFA23
    RedFlagAlaska23
    RFAtoday

