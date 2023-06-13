28th FSS Change of Command

Lt. Col. Carsten Stahr, 28th Force Support Squadron incoming commander, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, June 6, 2023. Stahr used this opportunity to thank everyone for welcoming him as the new 28th FSS commander residing over 400 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Maher)

