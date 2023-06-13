Col. Patrice Holmes, left, 28th Mission Support Group commander, presents Lt. Col. Debra Maloney Ramos, 28th Force Support Squadron outgoing commander, the Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, June 6, 2023. Maloney Ramos commanded 400 personnel and her efforts provided food, lodging, fitness, postal, morale, childcare, personnel, readiness, education and mortuary support to a population of 13,600. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Maher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 11:36 Photo ID: 7870662 VIRIN: 230606-F-JD534-1072 Resolution: 3132x2088 Size: 487.64 KB Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 28th FSS Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.