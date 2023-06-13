Col. Patrice Holmes, 28th Mission Support Group commander, presents the 28th Force Support Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Carsten Stahr, 28th FSS incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, June 6, 2023. The passing of the guidon in the ceremony represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from an outgoing to an incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Maher)
This work, 28th FSS Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
