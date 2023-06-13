Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    28th FSS Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

    28th FSS Change of Command

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Maher 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Patrice Holmes, 28th Mission Support Group commander, presents the 28th Force Support Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Carsten Stahr, 28th FSS incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, June 6, 2023. The passing of the guidon in the ceremony represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from an outgoing to an incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Maher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 11:36
    Photo ID: 7870668
    VIRIN: 230606-F-JD534-1131
    Resolution: 6363x5259
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th FSS Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    28th FSS Change of Command
    28th FSS Change of Command
    28th FSS Change of Command
    28th FSS Change of Command
    28th FSS Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Ellsworth
    change of command
    Force Support
    FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT