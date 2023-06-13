U.S. and British Army medics conduct a mass casualty training exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland

British Army Capt. Matthew Naeem, a general duties medical officer with the U.K. Royal Lancers, Aliwal Troop, supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Battle Group Poland, takes the vitals of a U.S. Army Soldier acting as a simulated casualty during a mass casualty training exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, June 15. Naeem and others with the Aliwal Troop trained on medical triage and care alongside U.S. Army medics assigned to 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

