U.S. and British Army medics conduct a mass casualty training exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Sheldon, a combat medic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, performs medical triage on a British Army notional casualty during a mass casualty training exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 15. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

