U.S. Army medics with 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, along with British Army medics with the U.K. Royal Lancers, Aliwal Troop, supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Battle Group Poland, unload simulated wounded troops from an ambulance during a mass casualty training exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 15. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 08:12 Photo ID: 7870301 VIRIN: 230615-Z-YU904-1254 Resolution: 5781x3854 Size: 9.99 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and British Army medics conduct a mass casualty training exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.