230619-N-CO784-1282

Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Leslie Linaresmartinez, left, from Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Joseph Jacinto, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, both assigned to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, conduct routine maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), June 19, 2023. VFA 37 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

