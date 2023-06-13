Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230619-N-CO784-1192 [Image 7 of 12]

    230619-N-CO784-1192

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Malcom Fender, from Fort Washington, Maryland, assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department (AIMD), breaks down an aircraft tire in AIMD's tire shop, June 19, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. NavyÕs newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 23:16
    Photo ID: 7869463
    VIRIN: 230619-N-CO784-1192
    Resolution: 3381x4733
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230619-N-CO784-1192 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230619-N-CO784-1354
    230619-N-CO784-1247
    230619-N-CO784-1447
    230619-N-CO784-1146
    230619-N-CO784-1564
    230619-N-CO784-1380
    230619-N-CO784-1192
    230619-N-CO784-1504
    230619-N-CO784-1282
    230619-N-CO784-1413
    230619-N-CO784-1487
    230619-N-CO784-1556

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT