230619-N-CO784-1192

Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Malcom Fender, from Fort Washington, Maryland, assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department (AIMD), breaks down an aircraft tire in AIMD's tire shop, June 19, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. NavyÕs newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

