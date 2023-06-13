230619-N-CO784-1504

Aviation Electrician's Mate 1st Class Kent Goodwin, from Glendale, Arizona, assigned to the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet's aerial refueling store (ARS) pod in the hangar bay of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), June 19, 2023. VFA 31 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

