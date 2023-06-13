Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230619-N-CO784-1504 [Image 8 of 12]

    230619-N-CO784-1504

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Electrician's Mate 1st Class Kent Goodwin, from Glendale, Arizona, assigned to the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet's aerial refueling store (ARS) pod in the hangar bay of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), June 19, 2023. VFA 31 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 23:16
    Photo ID: 7869464
    VIRIN: 230619-N-CO784-1504
    Resolution: 4194x2996
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230619-N-CO784-1504 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230619-N-CO784-1354
    230619-N-CO784-1247
    230619-N-CO784-1447
    230619-N-CO784-1146
    230619-N-CO784-1564
    230619-N-CO784-1380
    230619-N-CO784-1192
    230619-N-CO784-1504
    230619-N-CO784-1282
    230619-N-CO784-1413
    230619-N-CO784-1487
    230619-N-CO784-1556

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT