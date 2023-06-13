Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION [Image 31 of 32]

    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION

    BURNS FLAT, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force 824th Base Defense Squadron (BDS) fire team member parachutes out of a 910th Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules, June 13, 2023, at Clinton Sherman Airport, Oklahoma. The BDS drop exercised security forces and 7th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) ability to remain agile in changing conditions in support of Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 11:47
    Location: BURNS FLAT, OK, US 
    TAGS

    #AGILEBLIZZARD #UNIFIEDVISION #aircombatcommand #agilecombatemployment

