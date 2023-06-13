A U.S. Air Force 824th Base Defense Squadron (BDS) fire team member parachutes out of a 910th Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules, June 13, 2023, at Clinton Sherman Airport, Oklahoma. The BDS drop exercised security forces and 7th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) ability to remain agile in changing conditions in support of Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Date Posted: 06.19.2023 11:47 Photo ID: 7869064 VIRIN: 230613-F-F3304-1002 Resolution: 2048x1363 Size: 428.78 KB Location: BURNS FLAT, OK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 13 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION [Image 32 of 32], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.