Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION [Image 30 of 32]

    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION participants prepare to board and support an 824th Base Defense Squadron (BDS) drop out of a 910th Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules, June 13, 2023, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The BDS drop exercised security forces and 7th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) ability to remain agile in changing conditions in support of Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 11:47
    Photo ID: 7869063
    VIRIN: 230613-F-AO039-1004
    Resolution: 5443x3717
    Size: 906.49 KB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION [Image 32 of 32], by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION
    824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AGILEBLIZZARD #UNIFIEDVISION #aircombatcommand #agilecombatemployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT