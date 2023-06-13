824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION

U.S. Air Force Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION participants prepare to board and support an 824th Base Defense Squadron (BDS) drop out of a 910th Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules, June 13, 2023, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The BDS drop exercised security forces and 7th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) ability to remain agile in changing conditions in support of Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy)

