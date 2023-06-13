824th Base Defense Squadron C-130 drop during Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Shuler, 824th Base Defense Squadron (BDS) fire team member, packs his parachute after dropping out of a 910th Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules, June 13, 2023, at Clinton Sherman Airport, Oklahoma. Nine 824th BDS Airmen dropped out of the C-130 onto Clinton Sherman Civilian Airport, exercised security of the airfield and engaged in simulated conflict with 7th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) members and 507th Security Forces Squadron Airmen in support of Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Smith)

