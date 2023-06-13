Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Legacy Remembered – Hospital Corps 125th Birthday at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 4 of 4]

    A Legacy Remembered – Hospital Corps 125th Birthday at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    move to the groove…attendees at Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton’s 125th Hospital Corps birthday took to the dance floor after dinner as part of the evening festivities which also included the traditional cake-cutting ceremony and raffling off of gifts (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.18.2023 19:50
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
