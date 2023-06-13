Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Legacy Remembered – Hospital Corps 125th Birthday at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 1 of 4]

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Solumn remembrance… As tradition dictates at all military functions where meals are served, POW/MIA service members are not only remembered, but honored. “You may have noticed the small table set in a place of honor,” explained Chief Hospital Corpsman Aia K. Jenkins, explaining to those in attendance the formalities involved with the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action ceremony. “Before we begin [the Hospital Corps birthday celebration] this evening, we will pause for a moment to recognize our fallen comrades.” With the table set for one, covered with a white table cloth, a single red rose is added, followed by a yellow candle and ribbon, a slice of lemon and salt, along with a black napkin placed to signify the emptiness those [POW/MIA] warriors have left in the hearts of their families and friends (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    This work, A Legacy Remembered – Hospital Corps 125th Birthday at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 4 of 4], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hospital corpsman
    NHB
    #NavyMedicine
    125th birthday
    NMRTC Bremerton

