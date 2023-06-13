A Legacy Remembered – Hospital Corps 125th Birthday at NMRTC Bremerton

A legacy shared...Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton’s 125th Hospital Corps birthday featured guest of honor and keynote speaker Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Christine Moore, former Naval Hospital Bremerton staff member, who reflected on the historical relevance of the corpsman rate, along with the responsibility and resourcefulness which they are known. She pointed out that Hospital corpsmen are the most decorated Navy rating with members who have earned 22 Medals of Honor, 199 Navy Crosses, 959 Silver Stars and more than 1,600 Bronze Stars. There have also been 22 ships named in honor of corpsmen, including the newly named guided missile destroyers USS William R. Charette (DDG 130) and USS John E. Kilmer (DDG 134). “We’re also the only Navy enlisted rating with our own corps’ ball,” added Moore (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

Date Taken: 06.17.2023 Location: BREMERTON, WA, US