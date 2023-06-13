Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Burnett Visits MWSS-272 Motor Pool [Image 9 of 9]

    Col. Burnett Visits MWSS-272 Motor Pool

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Garth W. Burnett, left, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, speaks to Cpl. Frederick Shaddai, a heavy equipment operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron-272, on MCAS New River, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, June 13, 2023. Burnett visited to observe preparations for Exercise Carolina Breeze, MCAS New River’s participation in the Destructive Weather Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 17:47
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, US 
    TAGS

    Leadership
    Motor Pool
    Camp Lejeune
    DWX
    MCAS New River
    Colonel Burnett

