Col. Burnett Visits MWSS-272 Motor Pool

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Vadim Ivanov, right, motor transport company commander with Marine Wing Support Squadron-272, speaks to Col. Garth W. Burnett, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River on MCAS New River, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, June 13, 2023. Burnett visited to observe preparations for Exercise Carolina Breeze, MCAS New River’s participation in the Destructive Weather Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)
