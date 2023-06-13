Col. Burnett Visits MWSS-272 Motor Pool

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jenny Acevedoclaudio, a motor transport operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron-272, stands by on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, June 13, 2023. U.S. Marine Corps Col. Garth W. Burnett, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, visited to observe preparations for Exercise Carolina Breeze, MCAS New River’s participation in the Destructive Weather Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

