The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District recently completed renovations to VOLAR barracks at Fort Johnson, La. These barracks are single Soldier facilities, complete with kitchen, living area and private bedroom much like a single bedroom apartment.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 13:31
|Photo ID:
|7860373
|VIRIN:
|230522-A-KB629-028
|Resolution:
|5231x3217
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Renovated VOLAR barracks designed with Soldiers in mind [Image 2 of 2], by Randy Cephus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Renovated VOLAR barracks designed with Soldiers in mind
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT