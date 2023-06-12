Renovated VOLAR barracks designed with Soldiers in mind

Photo By Randy Cephus | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District recently completed renovations...... read more read more Photo By Randy Cephus | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District recently completed renovations to VOLAR barracks at Fort Johnson, La. These barracks are single Soldier facilities, complete with kitchen, living area and private bedroom much like a single bedroom apartment. see less | View Image Page

The enlisted barracks designs have transformed over the years to align with the changing views on supporting the Soldier. During the World War II era they took on an open squad bay style, where 60-70 Soldiers occupied a single building, with the NCOs having separate rooms on one end of the building. Soldiers remained under the watchful eye and ear of the foreboding NCOs and had very little privacy.



A cacophony of snores echoed through the open floor plan through the night, as soldiers were packed in the tin or wooden barracks like a can of sardines. This would be followed by the clanging of garbage can lids or the sound of grumpy ole sarge’s voice to wake the Soldiers up at the crack of dawn.



Then things transitioned to the Volunteer Army or VOLAR barracks after Vietnam, where three to six Soldiers shared a room and the entire unit shared shower and living spaces.



Today, the barracks offer Soldiers more modern designs with individual privacy in mind. For instance, there are many barracks featuring the sharing of common spaces such as living, dining and kitchen areas, but feature private bedrooms.



“We have taken things a step further in Barracks 2044 and 2045 which total 160 rooms,” said Scottie Goins, the Fort Worth District’s project manager. “Here, the rooms are configured for each Soldier having a bedroom, living room and kitchen. This is a better living environment – much like a one-bedroom apartment.”



So, it was quite a momentous occasion when the Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated VOLAR barracks at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, La. Army installation, May 23.



“It is an absolute honor for me to be with you today to celebrate this significant milestone in improving the quality of life for our Soldiers here at Fort Johnson, as they are truly the centerpiece of our formations,” said Fort Worth District commander, Col. Paul Culberson.



USACE awarded the contract to Sauer Inc. for approximately $31.4 million back in 2018 with a construction completion date for mid May 2023.



“I would like to specifically thank the Fort Johnson DPW and the Sauer Construction team for working together with the USACE team to deliver these modernized facilities for our Soldiers,” added Culberson. “Without your hard work and being in this for the long-haul, none of this would have been possible. This successful partnership to maintain and improve quality of life is only possible because of your dedication.”



The two state-of-the-art barracks comprise 160 newly renovated quarters. The renovations solved the past maintenance challenges caused by condensation.



“This is another way we are improving the quality of life for Soldiers while extending the life of the facility out to around 20 years,” said Goins.



To top things off, the barracks feature a newly refurbished day room and laundry facility with multiple washers and dryers available for daily use.

The transformation in the design and focus of the modern barracks has well-being of the Soldier at its forefront. These barracks provide privacy, comfort and are much more energy efficient.



“We, at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District are proud to be part of a team dedicated in taking care of America’s sons and daughters who proudly serve our country,” concluded Goins.