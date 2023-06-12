21st Theater Sustainment Command Celebrated Army Birthday

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, speaks to Soldiers about how much the Army birthday matters before commencing with a cake cutting ceremony that celebrated the Army's 248th birthday at the Clock Tower Cafe on Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on June 14, 2023. The ceremony is a tradition throughout the Army that uses the command or post's youngest and oldest Soldiers to cut the cake with their leadership, reminding us of the generations of those who have served in the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

