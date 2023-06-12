Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Celebrated Army Birthday [Image 1 of 3]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Celebrated Army Birthday

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers cut a cake to celebrate the Army's 248th birthday at the Clock Tower Cafe on Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on June 14, 2023. The ceremony is a tradition throughout the Army that uses the command or post's youngest and oldest Soldiers to cut the cake with their leadership, reminding us of the generations of those who have served in the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 07:14
    Photo ID: 7859485
    VIRIN: 230614-A-SS112-001
    Resolution: 4511x3007
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Celebrated Army Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Celebrated Army Birthday
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Celebrated Army Birthday
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Celebrated Army Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Celebrates Army Birthday

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    FirstinSupport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT