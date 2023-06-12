21st Theater Sustainment Command Celebrates Army Birthday

Photo By Spc. Samuel Signor | U.S. Army Soldiers cut a cake to celebrate the Army's 248th birthday at the Clock...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Samuel Signor | U.S. Army Soldiers cut a cake to celebrate the Army's 248th birthday at the Clock Tower Cafe on Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on June 14, 2023. The ceremony is a tradition throughout the Army that uses the command or post's youngest and oldest Soldiers to cut the cake with their leadership, reminding us of the generations of those who have served in the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - In honor of the Army’s 248th trip around the sun, 21st Theater Sustainment Command leadership, Soldiers, Airmen, Department of Defense civilians, and family members celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony and special meal at the Clock Tower Cafe on Kleber Kaserne, June 14.



As is tradition throughout the Army, a command or post’s youngest or oldest Soldiers come together to cut the cake to celebrate the Army’s birthday on June 14. This tradition is a reminder of the generations who have served to keep America strong and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while bridging that gap from the oldest to youngest Soldiers.



“Every Soldier counts every day in every way from the youngest Soldier in the formation to the oldest,” said Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general.



The honor of cutting the cake with a saber went to 20 year-old Pfc. Lathan King, a cook and culinary specialist assigned to 55th Quartermaster Company, 16th Sustainment Brigade who is the youngest Soldier at the Clock Tower Cafe on Kleber.



“I was really excited when they told me I was going to be a part of the ceremony,” said King. “I just so happened to be the youngest at the cafe and got extremely lucky, I’m more than grateful to have gotten the opportunity to have even talked to the General, let alone be in the same ceremony.”