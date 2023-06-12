PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2023) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 prepares to land for a personnel transfer during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 06:08 Photo ID: 7859449 VIRIN: 230608-N-JO829-1021 Resolution: 2400x1714 Size: 1.06 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 10 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts flight operations with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.