    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts flight operations with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts flight operations with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2023) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 prepares to land for a personnel transfer during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

