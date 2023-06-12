PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires a Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live fire exercise. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 06:08 Photo ID: 7859448 VIRIN: 230606-N-JO829-1200 Resolution: 2400x1714 Size: 963.39 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 10 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires a Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live fire exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.