PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires a Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live fire exercise. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
