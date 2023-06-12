Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires a Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live fire exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires a Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live fire exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires a Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live fire exercise. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 06:08
    Photo ID: 7859448
    VIRIN: 230606-N-JO829-1200
    Resolution: 2400x1714
    Size: 963.39 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires a Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live fire exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    CTF 70
    DESRON
    Rafael Peralta
    DDG115

