USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts flight operations with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Emmanuel Dejesos, from Allentown, Pa., prepares to chock and chain an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
