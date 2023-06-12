German air force Sgt. 1st Class Danny Metzger, a firearms instructor assigned to Landeskommando, provides a firearms safety briefing as U.S. Air National Guardsmen prepare to qualify for the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Lechfeld Air Base, Germany, Jun 12, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)

