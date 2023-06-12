U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Lara and Staff Sgt. Brandon Harris, contingency response coordinators assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, qualify for the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship during Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Lechfeld Air Base, Germany, Jun 12, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)

