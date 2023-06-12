Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship [Image 3 of 8]

    German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship

    BW, GERMANY

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Josh Pyette, an aircraft maintainer assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard, prepares to qualify for the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship during Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Lechfeld Air Base, Germany, Jun 12, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 01:58
    Photo ID: 7859249
    VIRIN: 230612-Z-VT588-1092
    Resolution: 5436x8154
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: BW, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air national guard
    marksmanship
    national guard
    air defender
    ad23

