Riko Enomoto, right, a fifth grader at Tokyo Gakugei University Oizumi Elementary, gives a high-five to a Soldier assigned to the 403rd Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia (Forward) after receiving an Army coin March 30 during a “friendship day” event on Sagami General Depot.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 01:49 Photo ID: 7859213 VIRIN: 230330-A-HP857-305 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 524.79 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balloon forges friendship between Sagami Depot Soldiers and Tokyo elementary [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.