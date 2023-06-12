Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balloon forges friendship between Sagami Depot Soldiers and Tokyo elementary [Image 5 of 5]

    Balloon forges friendship between Sagami Depot Soldiers and Tokyo elementary

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to the 403rd Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia (Forward) show students from Tokyo Gakugei University Oizumi Elementary the inside of a parachute March 30 during a “friendship day” event on Sagami General Depot.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 01:49
    Photo ID: 7859217
    VIRIN: 230330-A-HP857-668
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 799.63 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balloon forges friendship between Sagami Depot Soldiers and Tokyo elementary [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Sagami General Depot
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

