Balloon forges friendship between Sagami Depot Soldiers and Tokyo elementary

Nao Kawamura, a sixth grader at Tokyo Gakugei University Oizumi Elementary, looks at her balloon displayed at the 403rd Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia (Forward) headquarters during a “friendship day” event held March 30 on Sagami General Depot. The balloon, which she and a classmate released from their school two years ago, landed on Sagami General Depot and ended up forging a friendship between the two groups.

