Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balloon forges friendship between Sagami Depot Soldiers and Tokyo elementary [Image 2 of 5]

    Balloon forges friendship between Sagami Depot Soldiers and Tokyo elementary

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Nao Kawamura, a sixth grader at Tokyo Gakugei University Oizumi Elementary, looks at her balloon displayed at the 403rd Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia (Forward) headquarters during a “friendship day” event held March 30 on Sagami General Depot. The balloon, which she and a classmate released from their school two years ago, landed on Sagami General Depot and ended up forging a friendship between the two groups.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 01:49
    Photo ID: 7859214
    VIRIN: 230330-A-HP857-431
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 482.28 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balloon forges friendship between Sagami Depot Soldiers and Tokyo elementary [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balloon forges friendship between Sagami Depot Soldiers and Tokyo elementary
    Balloon forges friendship between Sagami Depot Soldiers and Tokyo elementary
    Balloon forges friendship between Sagami Depot Soldiers and Tokyo elementary
    Balloon forges friendship between Sagami Depot Soldiers and Tokyo elementary
    Balloon forges friendship between Sagami Depot Soldiers and Tokyo elementary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Balloon forges friendship between Sagami Depot Soldiers and Tokyo elementary

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Sagami General Depot
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT