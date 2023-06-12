A U.S. Navy Sailor with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 measures damage on a simulated airfield during an airfield damage repair (ADR) field exercise (FEX) at Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan, June 8, 2023. Engineers with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing participated in the FEX to refine ADR tactics, techniques and procedures by integrating with joint partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 21:06 Photo ID: 7858897 VIRIN: 230608-M-VH905-2961 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 14.59 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Airfield Damage Repair [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Thalia Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.