Joint Airfield Damage Repair

U.S. service members stationed on Camp Butler shovel dirt at a simulated airfield during an airfield damage repair (ADR) field exercise (FEX) at Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan, June 8, 2023. Engineers with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing participated in the FEX to refine ADR tactics, techniques and procedures by integrating with joint partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)

