Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Airfield Damage Repair [Image 2 of 8]

    Joint Airfield Damage Repair

    JAPAN

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Navy Sailor with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 gives directions during a simulated airfield damage repair (ADR) field exercise (FEX) at Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan, June 8, 2023. Engineers with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing participated in the FEX to refine ADR tactics, techniques and procedures by integrating with joint partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 21:05
    Photo ID: 7858892
    VIRIN: 230608-M-VH905-2949
    Resolution: 3857x5785
    Size: 11.1 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Airfield Damage Repair [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Thalia Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Airfield Damage Repair
    Joint Airfield Damage Repair
    Joint Airfield Damage Repair
    Joint Airfield Damage Repair
    Joint Airfield Damage Repair
    Joint Airfield Damage Repair
    Joint Airfield Damage Repair
    Joint Airfield Damage Repair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usmc
    Joint Forces
    Navy
    Air Force
    Joint Service
    stronger together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT