230329-N-LZ409-1022 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Mar. 29, 2023) Kratos, a Belgian Malinois with the Kauai Police Department, trains at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, in preparation to earn the American Working Dog and California Narcotics Canine Association certifications. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 20:21 Photo ID: 7858873 VIRIN: 230329-N-LZ409-1022 Resolution: 3208x2135 Size: 5.39 MB Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Hometown: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kauai Police Department trains new working dog at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF). [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.