230329-N-LZ409-1149 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Mar. 29, 2023) Blake Maura, a canine handler with the Kauai Police Department (KPD) vice section, and his dog Kratos, a Belgian Malinois with the KPD, train at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, in preparation for Kratos to earn the American Working Dog and California Narcotics Canine Association certifications. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 20:21 Photo ID: 7858872 VIRIN: 230329-N-LZ409-1149 Resolution: 2936x1954 Size: 4 MB Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Hometown: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kauai Police Department trains new working dog at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF). [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.