    Kauai Police Department trains new working dog at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF). [Image 4 of 6]

    Kauai Police Department trains new working dog at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF).

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    230329-N-LZ409-1131 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Mar. 29, 2023) Blake Maura, a canine handler with the Kauai Police Department (KPD) vice section, and his dog Kratos, a Belgian Malinois with the KPD, train at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, in preparation for Kratos to earn the American Working Dog and California Narcotics Canine Association certifications. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023
    Photo ID: 7858888
    VIRIN: 230329-N-LZ409-1131
    Resolution: 4350x2895
    Size: 10.25 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US 
    Hometown: KEKAHA, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

