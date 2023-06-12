First Sergeant Gregory Werthmann, Training and Doctrine Command, displays the Certificate of Retirement presented to him by Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Jurasek, deputy commanding general (Support), First U.S. Army, during the quarterly Rock Island Arsenal Retirement Ceremony June 9 in Heritage Hall, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2023 14:42
|Photo ID:
|7858034
|VIRIN:
|230609-A-GN656-004
|Resolution:
|2198x1882
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RIA honors five Soldiers in quarterly retirement ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RIA honors five Soldiers in quarterly retirement ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT