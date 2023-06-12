Staff Sgt. Anthony Clifford, 101st Airborne Division, receives the American flag presented to him by Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Gebhardt, G3/5/7 senior enlisted adviser, First U.S. Army, during the quarterly Rock Island Arsenal Retirement Ceremony June 9 in Heritage Hall, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)
This work, RIA honors five Soldiers in quarterly retirement ceremony, by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RIA honors five Soldiers in quarterly retirement ceremony
