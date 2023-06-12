Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIA honors five Soldiers in quarterly retirement ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    RIA honors five Soldiers in quarterly retirement ceremony

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Jurasek, deputy commanding general (Support), First U.S. Army, gives opening remarks during the during the quarterly Rock Island Arsenal Retirement Ceremony June 9 in Heritage Hall, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. Jurasek served as the host. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

